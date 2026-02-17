S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.81.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 3.2%

SPGI stock opened at $410.04 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 42.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.