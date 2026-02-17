Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.14 and last traded at C$17.77, with a volume of 16991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.82.

Source Energy Services Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the production, supply, and distribution of Northern White frac sand, as well as the distribution of other bulk completion materials not produced by the company. It provides customers with an end-to-end solution for frac sand supported by its Wisconsin mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its last mile logistics capabilities. The company also offers storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials and has developed Sahara, a proprietary wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

