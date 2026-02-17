Somnigroup International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SGI)

Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
Somnigroup International Trading Down 8.6%
SGI stock traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. 4,536,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Somnigroup International has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.
- Positive Sentiment: Very strong top‑line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~54.7% to $1.868B (largely driven by the inclusion of Mattress Firm sales) and operating income and EPS showed meaningful year‑over‑year improvement. This supports rollout/scale benefits from the Mattress Firm integration. Somnigroup International Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return signal: Board declared a 1Q cash dividend of $0.17 (a 13% increase), which may support investor sentiment and income-oriented holders. Somnigroup Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings largely in line with expectations: GAAP EPS of $0.72 matched consensus; adjusted metrics also showed improvement but weren’t enough to surprise the market. That explains muted upside from the print itself. Somnigroup International (SGI) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Call transcript and metric analysis: Management commentary is available (useful for detail on Mattress Firm integration, margin cadence and working capital), and analyst pieces compare key metrics vs. estimates and prior year. Investors will parse guidance and margin outlook from the call. Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Compared to Estimates, Somnigroup International (SGI) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance came in at $3.00–$3.40 EPS versus a consensus around $3.35 — the midpoint is slightly light. That guidance tempering is the main driver of the negative reaction, as it reduces the uplift investors expected from the Mattress Firm deal and recent revenue growth.
- Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and valuation considerations: Leverage (debt/equity ~1.5), tight liquidity ratios (current ~0.75, quick ~0.38) and a rich P/E (~57x) raise sensitivity to any slowdown or integration hiccups — amplifying downside when guidance disappoints. MarketBeat SGI profile
Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.
