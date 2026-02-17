Somnigroup International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SGI)

Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Somnigroup International Trading Down 8.6%

SGI stock traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. 4,536,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Somnigroup International has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

