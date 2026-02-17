Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.70 Million

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $2.70 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solidus Ai Tech alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,880.62 or 0.99627042 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech launched on August 28th, 2023. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,986,604,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,753,226,436 tokens. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solidus Ai Tech’s official website is aitech.io.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,986,604,077 with 1,753,226,436 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.00570045 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,258,032.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solidus Ai Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solidus Ai Tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solidus Ai Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solidus Ai Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solidus Ai Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.