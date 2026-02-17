Solid Power (SLDP) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Solid Power to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Solid Power Trading Up 1.1%

Solid Power stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 157,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,608.40. This represents a 15.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Solid Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company’s core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

