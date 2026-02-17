Snap Inc. $SNAP Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,545 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Snap were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 826.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Evercore reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $202,867.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,298,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,203,367.44. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $51,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 490,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,095.82. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,121,108 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,802 over the last three months.

Snap stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

