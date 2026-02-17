Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN Stock Holdings Lessened by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,198 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Smith & Nephew SNATS worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 1,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the third quarter worth $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 24.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

