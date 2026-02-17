Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,356 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,593,974,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,097,000 after purchasing an additional 520,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,973,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,673,126,000 after purchasing an additional 482,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,378,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $478.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $491.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total transaction of $930,529.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,993.02. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total transaction of $633,551.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,774.61. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,352 shares of company stock worth $45,037,314. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.