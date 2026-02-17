Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $44,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications stock opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.90. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $97.58.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $655,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,552.10. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $6,405,165.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock worth $15,751,383. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

