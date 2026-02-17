Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 805,890 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805,890 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $152,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $226.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

