Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $59.42 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,353 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Workday were worth $59,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,799,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,247,687,000 after purchasing an additional 684,872 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Workday by 8.7% during the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 197,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,661,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $199,710.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,012.16. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.19. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.59 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

