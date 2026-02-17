Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $42.50 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 606,434 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $42,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $70.08.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

