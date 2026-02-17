Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $121.07 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,161 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Motors were worth $121,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $444,319,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 125.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,699,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upped their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer praised GM’s execution and strategy, reinforcing bullish retail investor interest and momentum that can support short‑term buying pressure. Read More.

Jim Cramer praised GM’s execution and strategy, reinforcing bullish retail investor interest and momentum that can support short‑term buying pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights GM as a long‑term momentum stock using style scores, which may attract momentum and model‑based funds. This is sentiment/supportive coverage rather than new fundamentals. Read More.

Zacks highlights GM as a long‑term momentum stock using style scores, which may attract momentum and model‑based funds. This is sentiment/supportive coverage rather than new fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: GM issued a software fix for unwanted brake assist on Cadillac CT5 models — proactive remediation reduces regulatory and reputation risk and limits potential warranty/certification costs. Read More.

GM issued a software fix for unwanted brake assist on Cadillac CT5 models — proactive remediation reduces regulatory and reputation risk and limits potential warranty/certification costs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: GM is building its new Gen6 V8 for the U.S. market in Canada — signals manufacturing flexibility and potential cost/production advantages for key combustion platforms while keeping supply close to demand centers. Product continuity matters for margin and fleet mix. Read More.

GM is building its new Gen6 V8 for the U.S. market in Canada — signals manufacturing flexibility and potential cost/production advantages for key combustion platforms while keeping supply close to demand centers. Product continuity matters for margin and fleet mix. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Details on 2027 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra engines outline expected powertrain lineup — useful for long‑term product planning but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Details on 2027 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra engines outline expected powertrain lineup — useful for long‑term product planning but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: GM built a special‑edition Corvette Z06 that won’t be sold in the U.S.; this is a brand/halo item with limited direct financial impact. Read More.

GM built a special‑edition Corvette Z06 that won’t be sold in the U.S.; this is a brand/halo item with limited direct financial impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Weekly performance roundup comparing GM, Ford, Stellantis — provides context on peer moves but no new company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Weekly performance roundup comparing GM, Ford, Stellantis — provides context on peer moves but no new company‑specific catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks warns tariffs remain a material headwind: GM reported ~$3.1B of tariff costs in 2025 and expects $3B–$4B in 2026, which can compress margins and offset operational gains. This is a meaningful near‑term earnings risk. Read More.

Zacks warns tariffs remain a material headwind: GM reported ~$3.1B of tariff costs in 2025 and expects $3B–$4B in 2026, which can compress margins and offset operational gains. This is a meaningful near‑term earnings risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some 2025–2026 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain models can get stuck in first gear — a safety/recall issue that could lead to repairs, warranty costs and short‑term reputation pressure. Read More.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

