Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $113.88 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,664,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 581,508 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $113,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.5%

CSCO stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,493 shares of company stock worth $8,435,818. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

