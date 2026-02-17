Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $102.85 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 868,413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetApp were worth $102,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 287.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 434.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Trading Up 4.3%

NTAP opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $127.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 121.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,758.75. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

