Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $241,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 261,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Summitry LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Citigroup by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

