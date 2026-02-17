Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $241,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 261,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Summitry LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Citigroup by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Trading Down 0.3%
C stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.
Key Citigroup News
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi research activity highlighted by analysts raising a biotech target — shows active, credible research output that can support fee business and client flows. Citi Raises Roivant Sciences (ROIV) PT to $35 Following Positive Phase 2 Brepocitinib Data
- Neutral Sentiment: National political and policy friction (DHS/oversight standoff and partial government shutdown risks) remains a background macro risk that can amplify market volatility and affect bank trading volumes and risk sentiment. Democrats and the Trump administration dig in over DHS oversight, offering no signs of a deal to end the partial government shutdown
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market theme — a software/SaaS selloff driven by AI disruption fears — is pressuring equity markets and could reduce deal activity or trading flows that benefit large banks like Citi. (Sector context from recent MarketBeat coverage.)
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup warned investors to expect a “more volatile bull market” and noted AI could compress corporate margins; that cautious messaging likely dampened investor appetite for bank risk exposure and weighed on C’s share price today. Citigroup (C) Tells Investors to Expect a ‘More Volatile Bull Market’
- Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated crypto and corporate headlines (e.g., Kraken sponsoring Wyoming “Trump Accounts”) are market curiosities but unlikely to meaningfully impact Citigroup’s fundamentals. Kraken sponsors Trump Accounts in Wyoming, citing crypto alignment
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
