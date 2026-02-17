Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,549 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $86,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. M&G PLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.3% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

GEV opened at $801.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $693.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.37. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $846.00.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.24.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

