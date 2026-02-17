Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $74,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,371,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $485.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $540.00 and a 200-day moving average of $510.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $609.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

