Short Interest in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Declines By 12.8%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,804,364 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 4,364,595 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.1%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

