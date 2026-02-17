Short Interest in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Grows By 24.8%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 42,814 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 34,301 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSEARCA ISRA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

