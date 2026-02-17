Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Decreases By 23.0%

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,274 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 6,846 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 73,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of SPKKY opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS: SPKKY) is a leading telecommunications and digital services provider based in New Zealand. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including mobile voice and data plans, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital connectivity solutions. Spark’s portfolio also extends to cloud computing, managed IT services, cybersecurity, and software development, catering to both consumer and enterprise markets.

Originally established as Telecom New Zealand in 1987, the company underwent a major rebrand in 2014 to become Spark New Zealand, reflecting its strategic shift toward digital innovation and customer-centric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.