Short Interest in Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Rises By 20.5%

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,625 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 37,862 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.
Royce Otc Micro Price Performance
Shares of RMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 137,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,267. Royce Otc Micro has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.
Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Royce Otc Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
About Royce Otc Micro
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.
Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.
