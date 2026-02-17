Short Interest in Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Rises By 20.5%

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,625 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 37,862 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Royce Otc Micro Price Performance

Shares of RMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 137,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,267. Royce Otc Micro has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Royce Otc Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Royce Otc Micro

About Royce Otc Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Otc Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Otc Micro during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Otc Micro during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

