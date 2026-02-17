Short Interest in Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Declines By 20.9%

Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,908 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 27,701 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 198,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LZAGY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.57 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza’s client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company’s core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

