Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Decreases By 14.5%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 102,118 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 119,382 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Koninklijke BAM Groep stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $9.99.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., known internationally as Royal BAM Group, is a Netherlands-based construction and engineering firm with roots dating back to 1869. The company operates across building, civil engineering and property development activities, providing integrated services from project design and construction through to maintenance and facility management. Its building division handles residential, commercial and public-sector structures, while civil engineering focuses on large-scale infrastructure works such as roads, bridges, rail systems, tunnels and waterworks.

In addition to traditional contracting, Royal BAM Group is active in public-private partnerships (PPPs) and turnkey delivery models, often collaborating with government bodies and private investors to develop complex assets such as hospitals, schools and transport hubs.

