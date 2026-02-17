Short Interest in Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT) Declines By 21.7%

Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,123 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 6,545 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF Stock Performance

SPUT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. 4,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.72. Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

About Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF

The Innovator Daily PutWrite ETF (SPUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively pursues exposure to US large-cap equities, while providing monthly income through a daily options put-writing strategy. SPUT was launched on Mar 14, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

