Short Interest in Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Increases By 30.5%

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 77,754 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 59,574 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCMLY shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

Featured Stories

