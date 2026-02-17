Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Grows By 21.7%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,285 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 10,095 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ DMAT opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 million, a PE ratio of -4,793.70 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 35.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is presently -2,624.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,332,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

