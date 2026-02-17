Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rises By 22.0%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,927,870 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 4,040,624 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 334.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 334.3 days.

Diageo Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DGEAF opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc is a British multinational beverage alcohol company headquartered in London, England. It is one of the world’s leading producers and distributors of spirits, beer and ready-to-drink beverages. The company’s portfolio spans a range of premium and mainstream brands, with operations that touch on all major aspects of beverage manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Diageo’s brand lineup includes iconic Scotch whiskies such as Johnnie Walker and Cardhu; global vodka brands like Smirnoff; renowned Irish cream liqueur Baileys; spiced and dark rums under the Captain Morgan label; and the world-famous Guinness stout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.