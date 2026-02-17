Short Interest in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Drops By 14.0%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,993,557 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 2,317,010 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 354,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $580.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.63. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSGN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price target on Design Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion. Its lead product candidates for potentially disease-modifying treatment comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function that brings to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1, a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs; Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, a genetic eye disease characterized by bilateral degeneration of corneal endothelial cells and progressive loss of vision; and Huntington's Disease, a dominantly inherited, monogenic neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement, cognitive, and psychiatric disorders.

