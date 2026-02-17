Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Increases By 21.6%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 418,555 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 344,091 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.51 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 20.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Byline Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 99.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,572.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established under its current name in 2016, the company operates as a community-focused financial institution offering a broad array of banking products and services to corporate, professional and consumer clients.

On the commercial banking side, Byline Bancorp serves small and midsize businesses, real estate developers, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.