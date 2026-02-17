Shopify Inc. $SHOP Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,926,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.84% of Shopify worth $7,417,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Arete Research set a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.83.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

