Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 164,736 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $55,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $150.95. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.37.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

