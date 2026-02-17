Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Arete Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $193.67 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.56 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

