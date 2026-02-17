Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Update

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,215,336 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 4,324,820 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 773,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $374.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.46. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.08.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.40%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

