Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.01, but opened at $31.73. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $30.7590, with a volume of 247,414 shares.

SA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seabridge Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 3.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -86.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 210.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,178,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,170 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,382,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,071,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,184,000 after buying an additional 339,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,371,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,305,000 after buying an additional 1,074,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,182,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

