SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 3,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company’s materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.