SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.99%.
SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 3,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile
