Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,045,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,246,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Abbington Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6,626.5% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 621,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 612,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the period.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

