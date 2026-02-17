Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick Holzgrefe III Sells 4,775 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total value of $1,856,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,478.40. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saia Stock Up 0.9%

Saia stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.89. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $507.39.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Saia by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Saia by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $431.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $435.00 price objective on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America set a $413.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.11.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

