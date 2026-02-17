Saga Price Reaches $0.0338 (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 29th, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,090,899,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,674,984 tokens. Saga’s official message board is medium.com/sagaxyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saga has a current supply of 1,090,864,960 with 355,665,710 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.03407843 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $9,540,886.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

