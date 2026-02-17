Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rubrik from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE RBRK opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.13. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $908,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 339,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,820,344.77. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $812,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,515.68. This represents a 80.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 240,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,515 over the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 31.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Rubrik by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.