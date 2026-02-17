Rothschild Investment LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 110.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,763 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 54.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 36.4% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,965.70. This represents a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 3.2%

NKE stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

