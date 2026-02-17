Rothschild Investment LLC Grows Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,292,016,000 after buying an additional 649,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,124,524,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,033,208,000 after acquiring an additional 94,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $797,965,000 after acquiring an additional 245,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $374.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $380.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.52 and its 200-day moving average is $267.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

