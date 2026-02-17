Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Buy

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $235.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.94.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Workday has a one year low of $140.59 and a one year high of $281.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $4,662,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,376.10. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 636.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $442,702,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.