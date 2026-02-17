Rhumbline Advisers Sells 681 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of First Citizens BancShares worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 577.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 58.1% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA opened at $2,005.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,948.69. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,232.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.70.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $51.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.24 by $7.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $2,325.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,238.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 135 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,629.67 per share, for a total transaction of $220,005.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,176.09. This trade represents a 5.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

