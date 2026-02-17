Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,801 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Eagle Materials worth $21,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7,750.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3,060.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.40.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $234.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.27. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.88 and a 200-day moving average of $224.55.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.