Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.75 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,229 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Affirm worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $19,077,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,475,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Affirm by 96.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,261,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,889,000 after buying an additional 618,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 711,256 shares of company stock worth $57,231,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.