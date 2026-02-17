Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,472 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Positive Sentiment: Order for three new ships secures long-term shipyard capacity and supports measured fleet growth; management says initial capital outlays are modest and deliveries won’t materially affect near‑term leverage, underpinning a multi‑year 4% CAGR target. Article Title

Order for three new ships secures long-term shipyard capacity and supports measured fleet growth; management says initial capital outlays are modest and deliveries won’t materially affect near‑term leverage, underpinning a multi‑year 4% CAGR target. Positive Sentiment: Fleet expansion is diversified across all three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, Regent), which may preserve market share and enhance long‑term revenue potential as new, more efficient ships (methanol‑ready designs noted) come online. Article Title

Fleet expansion is diversified across all three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, Regent), which may preserve market share and enhance long‑term revenue potential as new, more efficient ships (methanol‑ready designs noted) come online. Neutral Sentiment: Newbuild deliveries are very long‑dated (2036–2037), so revenue/earnings benefits are remote; the announcement is strategic rather than earnings‑accretive in the near term. Article Title

Newbuild deliveries are very long‑dated (2036–2037), so revenue/earnings benefits are remote; the announcement is strategic rather than earnings‑accretive in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Recent media pieces highlight a CEO succession/appointment and valuation re‑rating discussions that could lead analysts and investors to reprice the stock while management strategy is clarified. Article Title

Recent media pieces highlight a CEO succession/appointment and valuation re‑rating discussions that could lead analysts and investors to reprice the stock while management strategy is clarified. Negative Sentiment: Activist investor Elliott has accumulated a stake >10% and could pursue a proxy fight or push for changes, creating near‑term governance uncertainty and potential costs or strategic disruption. This headline is the likely primary driver of today’s selling pressure. Article Title

Activist investor Elliott has accumulated a stake >10% and could pursue a proxy fight or push for changes, creating near‑term governance uncertainty and potential costs or strategic disruption. This headline is the likely primary driver of today’s selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and liquidity metrics remain a concern (low current/quick ratios and high debt‑to‑equity), which amplify investor sensitivity to activist activity and any strategy that could increase leverage or trigger financing risk. (Background trading data showed unusually high volume today.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

