Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,837 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total transaction of $23,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,278,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,042,479.55. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $3,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,215.72. This trade represents a 26.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 554,703 shares of company stock valued at $112,151,867 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.2%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $245.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.