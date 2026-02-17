Rhumbline Advisers Buys 21,339 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $20,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 537,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 182.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

