RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,748 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $130,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total value of $323,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,247.42. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.11, for a total value of $341,793.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,335.87. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,696 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $639.77 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $872.00 price objective (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $860.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.50.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

