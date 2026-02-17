RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,748 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $130,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total value of $323,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,247.42. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.11, for a total value of $341,793.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,335.87. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,696 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.
- Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman has made a very large new investment in Meta — described as a multi-billion-dollar (reported ~$1–2B) stake — and called the shares “deeply discounted,” sparking renewed investor demand. Ackman’s $2B Bet
- Positive Sentiment: Media/analyst pieces highlight Meta as a top AI/advertising platform with diversified revenue streams, reinforcing the long-term growth argument tied to AI-driven ad demand. Billionaire Bill Ackman Reveals New Position
- Positive Sentiment: Barron’s reports strong traction for Meta’s smart glasses (7M+ pairs sold in 2025), highlighting a growing hardware/reality‑compute revenue stream that could expand monetization beyond ads. Meta Is the Winner in Smart Glasses
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple asset managers have recently increased Meta positions (examples include Bowie Capital, Night Owl, Causeway, Columbus Hill), signaling continued institutional interest. Bowie Capital Boosts Meta Stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Philippe Laffont (Scion) lists Meta among his top holdings, reflecting concentrated hedge-fund exposure but not an immediate catalyst. Is Meta Platforms Philippe Laffont’s Top Pick?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes Ackman rotated assets (sold Hilton) into AI bets including Meta and Amazon — shows conviction but is part of broader portfolio moves. Ackman Sold Hilton and Bought AI Stock
- Negative Sentiment: White House adviser Peter Navarro said the administration may force data-center builders to “internalize” utility costs — a policy risk that could raise Meta’s operating and capital costs for AI infrastructure. Trump trade adviser Navarro says administration may force data center builders like Meta to ‘internalize’ costs
- Negative Sentiment: Some managers trimmed Meta (Abrams Capital trimmed shares), a reminder that profit-taking and rebalancing are occurring even amid buy-side interest. Abrams Capital Trims Meta Stake
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $872.00 price objective (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $860.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.50.
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
